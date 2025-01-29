Hindustan Zinc profit up 32% to Rs 2,678 cr in Q3

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,678 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,028 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company in the October-December period rose to Rs 8,832 crore, over Rs 7,606 crore in the year-ago

period.

The total expenses of the company during the third quarter rose to Rs 5,305 crore, from Rs 4,937 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

“Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 2,678 crore, up 32 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q in line with the higher EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization),” the company said in a statement. The total revenue from operations during the quarter was at Rs 8,614 crore, up 18 per cent Year-on-Year driven by higher zinc and silver prices and strong dollar. PTI