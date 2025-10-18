Hindustan Zinc PAT rises 19% to Rs 2,649 cr in September qtr of FY26

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five silver producers globally, announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported its best-ever second quarter mined metal production of 258 Kt, alongside a five-year low zinc cost of production at $994 per tonne, improving 7 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) and 2 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ).

The company also recorded the highest-ever 2Q revenue from operations of Rs 8,549 crore, up 10 per cent QoQ and 4 per cent YoY, and the highest-ever 2Q EBITDA of Rs 4,467 crore, up 16 per cent QoQ and 7 per cent YoY, maintaining an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 52 per cent.

Resultantly, the profit after tax stood at Rs 2,649 crore, rising 19 per cent QoQ and 14 per cent YoY.

Silver remained a strong contributor, driving approximately 40 per cent of overall profitability, reinforcing the company’s unique position to ride the emerging silver wave.

During the quarter, Hindustan Zinc delivered superior total shareholder returns of 7 per cent, significantly outperforming the Nifty 100’s 3 per cent decline, underscoring its consistent value creation and operational excellence.

Reflecting its robust market performance and growing investor confidence, the company was also included in the Nifty 100 and Nifty Next 50 indices, effective September 30, 2025.

In 2Q FY26, Hindustan Zinc commissioned a new 160 Ktpa Roaster at Debari and completed debottlenecking at the Dariba Smelting Complex, boosting overall production efficiency.

During the quarter, the Board also approved India’s first 10 Mtpa Zinc Tailings Reprocessing Plant at Rampura Agucha — a significant milestone in advancing resource circularity and sustainable growth.