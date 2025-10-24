Hindustan Zinc partners with World’s Deepest Marathon in Sweden

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five global silver producers, has announced its partnership with the World’s Deepest Marathon — an extraordinary event set to take place 1,120 metres below sea level in Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine in Sweden on October 25.

A 30-second teaser film has been released ahead of the event, which will see 60 runners from 18 countries, including CEOs, mining industry leaders, charity workers and amateurs, take on the unique challenge. The participants aim to raise one million dollars for charity. Representing Hindustan Zinc will be CEO Arun Misra and COO Kishore S, who will join global peers in the record-breaking run.

Misra said the event symbolises the perseverance, safety excellence and innovation that define modern mining. “We are proud to support an initiative that embodies resilience and the transformation shaping our industry,” he added.

The association builds on Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to sports and community well-being, following the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur earlier this year, which drew over 7,000 participants.