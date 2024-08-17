Hindustan Zinc OFS subscribed 1.23 times on day 1

New Delhi: The Offer for Sale of Hindustan Zinc Ltd received a strong response on Day 1, with non-retail investors placing bids for 6.3 crore shares, according to a regulatory filing.

According to the BSE data, total bids for 6,36,05,891 equity shares were received against 5,14,40,329 equity shares representing 1.22 per cent of equity on offer, resulting in over-subscription or 1.23 times or 137.39 per cent.

Bids were received at a price of Rs 494.54 per share against the floor price of Rs 486

per share.