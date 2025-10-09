Hindustan Zinc flags off fleet of 40 electric bulkers at Debari smelter

Udaipur: In a major step towards sustainable logistics, Hindustan Zinc Limited has introduced a fleet of 40 electric bulkers at its Zinc Smelter Debari in Udaipur.

Deployed in collaboration with Enviiiro Wheels Mobility Pvt. Ltd., these bulkers will operate under a long-term 8-year contract to transport calcine (a sand-like by-product of the roasting process) from Zinc Smelter Debari to the world’s largest single-location integrated zinc-lead smelter in Chittorgarh. The first batch of 10 EV bulkers has been successfully deployed, with the remaining units scheduled to be rolled out in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: “We are embedding sustainability into the core of our logistics strategy to build an ecosystem that is clean, connected, and future ready. These electric mobility solutions are not just reducing our carbon footprint, but also unlocking operational efficiency, workforce safety, and long-term value - all aligned with our broader vision of decarbonising operations and enabling India’s green industrial growth.”