Hindustan Zinc enhances efficiency & eliminates downtime with AI tech

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Ltd has successfully implemented an AI-enabled Switchyard Hotspot Monitoring System at its Debari smelter (the world’s oldest zinc smelter) in Rajasthan to improve equipment reliability and efficiency.

The digital solution provides real-time detection of electrical up and downs, automated WhatsApp and tiered email alerts and dual access through on-premises and cloud platforms. By converting unplanned shutdowns into planned maintenance, the system is expected to enhance uptime and increase production efficiency.

Developed jointly by Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Spark and startup partner Ripik.AI (an applied AI company developing computer vision agents, based out of Gurugram), the application incorporates extensive feedback and enhancement requests received during its trial phase. By enabling early issue detection and prompt intervention, this solution has significantly reduced total production losses by nearly 20 per cent through 100 per cent elimination of unplanned outages.

With seamless accessibility through cloud deployment as well as in the Electrical SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) Room, the system ensures operational teams can respond instantly to potential inefficiencies. This marks a key milestone in Hindustan Zinc’s broader initiative to deploy AI-powered monitoring and automation solutions across its operations, further maximising asset utilisation. Technology is planned for scale-up across Hindustan Zinc’s Mines & Smelters switchyards, Rectifiers & Flexible Busbars.

Commenting on the development, Hindustan Zinc’s CEO – Arun Misra said: “The Switchyard & Rectifier Hotspot Monitoring Application is another step forward in our journey towards more optimized operations. At Hindustan Zinc, we believe digital innovation is key to shaping the future of metals and mining. By embedding innovative AI-driven monitoring and technology-led predictive systems, we are not only increasing production efficiency but also solidifying the foundation for scalable, tech-first operations across all our units in Rajasthan.”

Hindustan Zinc continues to drive innovation in the metals & mining sector by deploying advanced technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.