Hindustan Zinc director Priya Agarwal Hebbar meets Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur: Chaiperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited Priya Agarwal Hebbar recently met Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma.

For us at Vedanta, and especially for me, Rajasthan has been the karmbhoomi, she said.

Rajasthan is home to two key businesses of the Vedanta Group - Cairn Oil & Gas and Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

“We have invested more than 1 lakh crore over the last few years towards the creating opportunities, strengthening industries and empowering communities in Rajasthan,”

she said.

Going forward we look to contribute close to another 1 lakh crore towards development including a large scale renewable power initiative, she added.

Echoing his focus of grassroots development, we spoke about our plans for a state of the art camel rehabilitation and conservation park in Barmer and our intent to build and upgrade all aanganwadis into Nand Ghars,

Hebber said.