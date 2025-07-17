Hindustan Zinc deploys AI to boost production efficiency

new delhi: Hindustan Zinc Limited has taken a significant step forward with the launch of an AI-powered automation tool designed to boost production efficiency.

The tool uses advanced AI and machine learning-based recommendation models to optimise the use of key consumables—such as zinc dust, sodium sulphate, lime, and cement—while ensuring consistent, high-quality output. This intelligent system has been rigorously trained on vast historical data, enabling predictive and adaptive process optimisation across operations, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “Hindustan Zinc has unlocked high-potential opportunities by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), computer vision, drone technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR). These projects cover diverse areas, including process optimization, enhanced metal recovery, asset reliability, productivity, and sustainability,” it added.

The implementation of “this cutting-edge solution, developed in collaboration with deep-tech startup Ripik.AI under Vedanta’s global corporate accelerator Vedanta Spark, automates the dosing of consumables thereby reducing manual dependency”.