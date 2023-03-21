Hindustan Zinc declares its ever-highest dividend of Rs 32,000 cr

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in the Zinc-LeadSilver business has declared its ever-highest dividend of Rs. 32,000 crore for FY23 by announcing the fourth interim dividend of Rs. 26 per equity share amounting to Rs. 10,986 crore. With the announcement of Rs. 26 per equity share, the company has declared 1,300 per cent in dividend on the face value of Rs. 2 per share.



Hindustan Zinc is India’s largest and only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver and operates the world’s largest underground zinc mining operation at its Rampura Agucha mine. Since disinvestment in 2002, Hindustan Zinc has invested over multi billion dollars for executing expansion and debottlenecking projects in Rajasthan to grow capacities. The expansion projects include setting up smelting plants at Chanderiya and Dariba; setting up a fertilizer plant at Chanderiya; mine expansions at Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd; developing renewable power supply of 450 MW and transforming the underground diesel-operated mining vehicle fleet to battery operated.

Hindustan Zinc is ranked first in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally third in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Metal & Mining companies. The company is a certified 2.41 times Water Positive company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 and has won the two prestigious awards for ‘Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Specialty Metals’ Award and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ Award.