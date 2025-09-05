Hindustan Zinc cuts freshwater use by 28%, saves 71 bn liters in a decade

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, has achieved a major sustainability milestone by recycling 71 billion litres of treated sewage water between FY2016 and FY2025, reducing freshwater use by 28 per cent.

This volume equals Udaipur city’s water requirement for over 500 days. Operating in water-stressed Rajasthan, the company has demonstrated how industries can grow while conserving resources.

A 3.32x water-positive company, Hindustan Zinc treats and reuses all process water across sites, advancing UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation. In partnership with the Rajasthan government, it set up Udaipur’s first sewage treatment plant (STP) in 2014 under a PPP model, which has since expanded to 60 MLD.

The facility prevents untreated sewage from polluting the city’s lakes, while delivering treated water via dedicated pipelines to the company’s operations.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said, “Water is a shared legacy, and at Hindustan Zinc, we’ve embraced stewardship that turns challenges into opportunities. With zero effluent discharge and cutting-edge recycling technologies, we are safeguarding freshwater for communities while targeting 50 per cent reduction in freshwater consumption by 2030.”

The company has strengthened water efficiency through a 4,000 KLD water treatment plant at Rampura Agucha mine and dry tailing facilities at Rajpura Dariba Complex. Community initiatives such as the ‘Jal Sakhi’ program, safe water supply to 36 villages, and groundwater recharge projects are also delivering social impact.