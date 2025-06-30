Hindustan Zinc contributes Rs 18,963 cr to exchequer in FY25

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, has contributed Rs 18,963 crore to the exchequer in FY25 as per the company’s 8th Tax Transparency Report.

The report reinforces Hindustan Zinc’s steadfast commitment to nation building and transparent governance. The contribution represents 56 per cent of the company’s revenue from operations, which plays a pivotal role in India’s economic development. This marks a 44 per cent increase in contributions compared to the previous year, bringing Hindustan Zinc’s cumulative contribution to the exchequer over the past five years to Rs 87,616 crore.

Despite volatility in global markets and fluctuating metal prices, the company has demonstrated unwavering focus on fiscal discipline, nation-building, and support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Hindustan Zinc takes great pride in providing voluntary disclosures about its tax contributions which supports India’s robust growth and socio-economic development.

This contribution to the exchequer was on the back of Hindustan Zinc’s record-breaking operational milestones. This includes highest-ever mined & refined metal production at 1,095 KT and 1,052 KT. The company recorded the four-year lowest zinc cost of production of $1,052/MT. Hindustan Zinc also surpassed 13.1 MT metal reserves (net of 1.2 Mt production) for the first time while maintaining a mine-life of more than 25 years. These operational milestones further solidify Hindustan Zinc’s leadership in the global mining sector and its critical role in advancing India’s industrial and infrastructure development.