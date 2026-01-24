Hindustan Zinc & CIMIC Group Cos join hands to set up India’s 1st zinc tailings recycling facility

New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, has awarded engineering and construction contracts to CIMIC Group companies Sedgman and Leighton Asia to develop India’s first zinc tailings recycling facility at its flagship Rampura Agucha Mines (RAM) in Rajasthan.

Tailings—finely ground remnants left after mineral extraction—often contain recoverable metals that earlier technologies could not extract. The Rampura Agucha facility will deploy advanced processing techniques to recover zinc, silver and other metals from legacy tailings, converting waste into valuable resources and advancing a circular approach to mining.

The project aligns with India’s priorities on resource efficiency, circular economy practices and strengthening domestic critical minerals supply. It is a key pillar of Hindustan Zinc’s strategy to build a future-ready, multi-metal portfolio while reducing environmental footprint, improving land utilisation and enhancing long-term resource security.

In August, Hindustan Zinc’s board approved an investment of up to Rs 3,823 crore to develop a 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) zinc tailings recycling facility at Rampura Agucha, targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date. Following this approval, the company has now awarded engineering, procurement and construction contracts to CIMIC Group companies.

Under the contracts, Sedgman will deliver detailed engineering and offshore equipment procurement, while Leighton Asia will manage onshore procurement and construction. The project combines advanced processing technologies, global expertise and local execution to support India’s clean energy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing ambitions.

Headquartered in Udaipur, Hindustan Zinc operates zinc, lead and silver mines and smelters across Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Earlier this year, the board approved the first phase of investments aimed at doubling production capacity, including expanding refined metal capacity by 250 kilotonnes per annum and upgrading mines and milling infrastructure, with investments of nearly Rs 12,000 crore.