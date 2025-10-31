Hindustan Zinc advances ‘smart mining’ with IIoT

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited is advancing its journey towards smart mining with a fleet intelligence system powered by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Through a company-wide initiative to benchmark the reliability and energy performance of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM), the company is continuously monitoring equipment uptime, reliability trends, and energy consumption data in real time. These predictive insights are actively optimizing operations, enabling seamless performance and sharply optimising energy use. This efficiency enhances machine lifespan and elevates overall productivity.

Over the last three fiscal years, this data-driven approach has led to significant and measurable enhancements across key equipment categories.