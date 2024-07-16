Hindustan Petroleum celebrates its Golden Jubilee by planting around 5.5 lakh trees

Mumbai: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) celebrated its Golden Jubilee on Monday with a grand event that highlighted its commitment to environmental sustainability through the plantation of around 5.5 lakh trees.

The event, themed ‘Panchatattvon Ka Maharatna,’ honored the five great elements—Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Ether—that symbolize the foundation and growth of HPCL over the past 50 years. Throughout the past year, HPCL’s Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and Departments worked diligently to implement initiatives inspired by these five elements, benefiting HPCL’s stakeholders, including customers, employees, ex-employees, society, and, most importantly, the environment.

During the event, Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman & MD unveiled the Tree Portal, showcasing the progress and impact of this green journey.

On the occasion, a special cover by India Post was released, celebrating HPCL’s rich heritage and milestones. The cover was launched by dignitaries from India Post, including Dr Ajinkya Kale, Director of Postal Service Mumbai Region, and Dr Sudhir Jakhere, Assistant Postmaster General (BD).