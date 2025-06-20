Hindustan Aeronautics enters into agreement with SAE for production of LEAP engines parts

Bengaluru: At the 55th International Paris Air Show, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s leading aerospace and defence company, signed an agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), a French manufacturer of aircraft engines, for the production of rotating parts for LEAP engines, official sources said.

Paris Air Show, organised by SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), is the largest event in the industry, bringing together stakeholders from around the world. This year it is being held from June 16 to June 22.

According to the agreement, upon development of critical near-net Ring Forging technology at HAL, production of Inconel parts at the state-of-the-art Ring Rolling facility will commence at HAL’s Foundry & Forge Division in Bengaluru, stated a press release issued by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday.

“We are really proud to expand this long-standing partnership with Safran and to develop our industrial expertise in forging processes for Inconel parts for the LEAP program,” D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, is quoted as saying in the press release.

Dominique Dupuy, Purchasing VP, SAE, said the industrial cooperation is part of SAE’s roadmap to diversify its production sourcing and strengthen its industrial footprint in India.

Abdul Salam, General Manager, LCA Division, signed the agreement with Dupuy on June 18, said the release.

The agreement follows the memorandum of understanding signed by Safran Aircraft Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in October 2023 to develop industrial cooperation in LEAP engine parts manufacturing. A contract was also signed last February by both partners to produce Super alloy forged parts, stated the press release.