Hinduja group chairman Gopichand P Hinduja passes away at 85 in London

New Delhi: Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of globe-spanning Hinduja Group, died in London at the age of 85, sources close to his family said. Fondly known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand P. Hinduja was unwell for past few weeks and died in a London hospital, they said. Gopichand, who belonged to the second generation of the Hinduja family, took over as chairman following the death of his elder brother Srichand in May 2023. He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita.