Himadri Speciality Chemical’s net profit rises 97% to `410 crore in FY24

Kolkata: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, a global speciality chemical company reported robust results for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 4,185 crore in FY24.

It’s EBITDA increased by 55 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 632 crore in fiscal 2024. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped 97 per cent y-o-y to Rs 410 crore in FY24. The company became debt free with positive net cash balance.

The firm announced a brownfield expansion of a new speciality carbon black line of 70,000 MTPA (increasing the total speciality carbon black capacity to 130,000 MTPA making it world’s largest speciality carbon black capacity at single site) at an estimated capex of Rs 220 crores which is scheduled to be operational within 18 months. The board has recommended a dividend of 50 per cent to the shareholders of the company.