Himachal, U’khand landslides kill 7

New Delhi: Northern India continued to reel under heavy rains on Monday, with landslides claiming lives in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and flooding wreaking havoc in Punjab. Authorities reported seven deaths in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while schools and colleges in flood-affected Punjab were ordered to remain closed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, rainfall in Katra led to the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage for the seventh consecutive day. The route has been closed since a landslide last Tuesday claimed 34 lives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the worst-hit areas in Jammu, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior BJP leaders. Speaking at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhavan, Shah lauded the swift response of rescue agencies and assured that the government would focus on the rehabilitation of affected residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, enquiring about the flood situation and promising full support. An official statement said, “Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rain and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state.”

Himachal Pradesh witnessed five deaths in landslide incidents over the past 24 hours, including a man and his 10-year-old daughter in Junga. Additional fatalities occurred in Jubbal, Kotkhai, and Sirmaur districts due to house collapses triggered by rain. The state government announced the closure of educational institutions in nine districts, along with Kullu’s Banjar, Kullu, and Manali sub-divisions. Transport was severely disrupted, with six trains on the Shimla-Kalka route cancelled and 793 roads, including five national highways, closed. The Met office issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. In Uttarakhand, a landslide on the Kedarnath route killed two pilgrims and injured six others, forcing the temporary suspension of the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages until September 5.

Punjab received heavy rainfall across several districts, with Ludhiana recording 216.7 mm in a single day. The state government announced the closure of all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes till September 3. Many displaced families in Hoshiarpur have turned to tractor-trolleys as temporary shelters. The Indian Army reported rescuing more than 5,000 civilians and delivering 21 tonnes of relief materials across Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Forty-seven army columns, along with aviation and IAF helicopters, are actively engaged in relief operations.

Rajasthan also faced heavy rain, with Jodhpur’s Chamoo area recording 211 mm. Low-lying areas in Ajmer were flooded overnight, leaving residents stranded in their homes. Meteorologists noted that August saw record rainfall in several northern states, with Jammu and Kashmir recording its sixth wettest month in 125 years, Himachal Pradesh experiencing its highest August rainfall in 76 years, and Delhi receiving 399.8 mm—the largest for the month in 15 years.