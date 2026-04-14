Highways ministry revises fee structure for overloading of truck

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the fee structure for the overloading of trucks, under which vehicles found carrying excess load on national highways will be charged based on the percentage of overloading.

MoRTH on Tuesday said it has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening enforcement and ensuring rationalised fee collection for overloaded vehicles on National Highways.

The amended rules will be effective from April 15, 2026.

According to the notification, a revised framework has been introduced under Rule 10 for the levy of fees on vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure.

According to the ministry, no overboard fee will be charged for up to 10 per cent of excess load. “Over 10 per cent and up to 40 per cent excess load, fee charged at 2 times the base rate,” it said, adding that above 40 per cent, the fee is charged at 4 times the base rate. The ministry said overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at the fee plaza. “In cases where weighment facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied,” it added. According to the ministry, overloading fees will be collected through FASTag only.