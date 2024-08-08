Highlights of Reserve Bank's monetary policy announced on Thursday
Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly monetary policy announced on Thursday:
- Benchmark interest rate (repo) retained at 6.5 pc for ninth time;
- To remain focused on withdrawal of monetary policy accommodation to check inflation, and support growth;
- GDP growth forecast for FY'25 retained at 7.2 pc;
- Retail inflation projection also retained at 4.5 pc for FY'25;
- Global economic outlook remains resilient although with some moderation in pace;
- Domestic economic activity continues to sustain its momentum;
- Current account deficit manageable; forex reserves rises to historic high of USD 675 billion
- Indian rupee remained largely range-bound in FY'25 so far;
- Indian financial system remains resilient, gaining strength;
- RBI to set up public repository of digital lending apps to check unauthorised players;
- To introduce 'Delegated Payments' through UPI;
- Proposes steps to speed up cheque clearance;
- Limit for tax payments through UPI raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction;
- Next meeting of MPC scheduled during October 7 to 9.