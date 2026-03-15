HFCL bags `10,159 cr order from foreign firm for supplying optical fibre cable

New Delhi: Homegrown telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged a mega deal of around Rs 10,159 crore from a global multinational corporation for supplying optical fibre cable, the company said on Friday. The deal is spread over five years from 2026 to December, 2030.

“The company has entered into a five-year supply agreement with a customer for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The total potential value of the contract is estimated at around $1.10 billion equivalent to about Rs 10,159 crore based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied,” it said.

HFCL did not disclose the name of the customer in the filing. “This agreement marks a significant milestone, being the first instance in the company’s history of entering into a long-term, multi-year OFC supply arrangement of this nature,” the filing said. Under the contract, HFCL will supply OFC as per customer specifications.

“Given that only a limited number of manufacturers globally possess the requisite technology depth, manufacturing precision, and scale required for such complex OFC products, this engagement materially strengthens the company’s competitive positioning and reinforces its long-term growth outlook in the global OFC market,” the filing said.