Hexaware appoints Raghu Mocherla as Senior V P—Digital & Software

Mumbai: Hexaware Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raghu Mocherla as Senior Vice President—Digital & Software. He will lead the Cyber-Physical Software and Systems portfolio within the company’s Digital and Software business unit, focusing on strategy, portfolio growth, and client success. Mocherla brings over 25 years of experience in technology services, with deep expertise in product engineering, R&D and industrial operations. He spent over a decade at Capgemini, most recently as Industry Head and P&L leader for the ER&D business in the Americas, overseeing sectors including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and defense.