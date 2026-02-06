Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 15% to Rs 1,275 crore

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday posted a 15 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,275 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, aided by robust sales across domestic and export markets.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,108 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 12,487 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 10,260 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sold 16.97 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the latest third quarter as against 14.64 lakh units in the same period of last fiscal, a growth of 16 per cent.

The company’s board approved an additional investment of Rs 275 crore, in one or more tranches, in Euler Motors Pvt Ltd.

The two-wheeler major said its board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The payment of the interim dividend will be completed by March 7, 2026, it added.