Hero MotoCorp eyes double-digit revenue growth next fiscal: CFO

New Delhi: The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects double-digit revenue growth next fiscal riding on the back of continued investments on new products and segments, according to Chief Financial Officer Vivek Anand.

The company, which reported a revenue of Rs 10,260 crore for the December quarter, also anticipates a double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal.

“This year, the guidance we have given is for double-digit revenue growth. Looking at our first nine months performance and looking at how this quarter (fourth) has started, we believe that there will be a repeat next year, a double-digit revenue growth,” Anand said in an

analyst call.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for FY24 stood at Rs 37,789 crore as compared with Rs 34,158 crore in FY23.

On the business outlook, he noted that the company would continue its investments behind new products and segments.

“We remain consistent in our commitment towards investing behind the premium and EV portfolio and improved customer service in store with Hero 2.0 and Premia and online with investments behind digital and technology,” Anand said.