Hemant Jain takes over as PHDCCI president

New Delhi: Hemant Jain has taken charge as the new President of PHDCCI, effective October 10, 2024. He succeeds Sanjeev Agrawal, who now assumes the role of Immediate Former President, PHDCCI. Further, Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & MD of Mankind Pharma, has taken over as the Senior Vice President and Anil Gupta as Vice President, PHDCCI.

Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI and MD of KLJ Group of Companies, brings his vast experience and visionary leadership to the helm of PHDCCI. On his new role, Jain expressed, that It is an honor to lead PHDCCI at this pivotal time. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working closely with all stakeholders to drive innovation, industry growth, and a self-reliant India for Viksit Bharat @2047, marching towards the peak of progress.

Rajeev Juneja, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI and Vice Chairman & MD of Mankind Pharma Ltd, added, I am excited to take on this new role and work alongside Hemant Jain to further strengthen the Chamber’s initiatives and foster a positive business environment in India.

Anil Gupta, Vice President, PHDCCI and Chairman cum Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd. shared his thoughts on taking up the new position, and discussed that It is a privilege to step into this leadership role at PHDCCI.

I look forward to working closely with the new team to foster greater collaboration across industries, enhance business opportunities, and contribute to India’s economic and industrial growth.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Immediate Former President and Chairman of MMG Group, reflected on his tenure, and stated that serving as President of PHDCCI has been a fulfilling experience. I am confident that under Hemant Jain’s leadership, the Chamber will continue to scale new heights.