Helios unveils festive line-up with 14 brands

KOLKATA: Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty believes if someone cannot afford a classic car, then at least he/she should have a classic watch. “I’m a huge fan of watches, especially the classic ones. I believe you are also known by the watch you wear,” smiled the actress at the Helios event in Kolkata recently.

Ritabhari is part of ‘Papa Buka’ which is Papua New Guinea’s first-ever submission to the Oscars in the best international feature film category.

Recently, Helios unveiled the festive line-up with 14 brands including Frederique Constant, Aigner, Herbelin, Charriol, U-boat, Versace, Citizen, Seiko, Titan Raga, Titan Stellar, Edge by Titan, Xylys and Nebula at an exclusive showcase in Kolkata.

By bringing together Indian and international watchmaking excellence, curated experiences and a strong local connect, Helios reaffirmed its commitment to shaping the retail landscape for premium timepieces in the country and driving sustained growth across the region.