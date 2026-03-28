‘Healthcare in India must move beyond curative treatments to include preventive, holistic health’

New Delhi: India must shift from a treatment-centric healthcare model to one focused on prevention, wellness and community participation, experts said at the 4th Annual Summit on “Advancing Holistic Health through Innovation, Technology, and Tradition”.

Delivering the keynote, former Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcare extends beyond curative services to include preventive, promotive, palliative and rehabilitative care, much of which takes place within communities. He noted that rapid urbanisation, lifestyle changes and rising stress are driving a surge in chronic diseases, underscoring the need for proactive and personalised care models.

Bhushan highlighted the role of digital public health infrastructure such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and ABHA in enabling integrated and efficient healthcare delivery, supported by technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Welcoming participants, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “The theme of this year’s summit… reflects a shift in how we think about healthcare. For decades, systems have focused on treating illness. The real challenge before us is how to prevent disease and enable people to live healthier, longer and more balanced lives.”

Experts also emphasised integrating traditional systems like Ayurveda, yoga and nutrition with modern medicine to promote holistic well-being. Speakers stressed the importance of awareness, lifestyle changes and community-driven approaches in building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

The summit featured discussions on mental health, digital health adoption, and preventive care, along with a special session recognising contributions to the wellness ecosystem.