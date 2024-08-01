Health min asks states to implement 157 standard treatment workflows

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has written to all states seeking implementation by physicians of 157 Standard Treatment Workflows in 28 specialties developed by ICMR to ensure uniform standards of care across hospitals and encourage rational use of essential drugs and diagnostics.



In a letter to principal secretary (health) of all states and Union Territories and to National Medical Commission (NMC) for dissemination in all medical colleges, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra drew attention to the importance of implementing Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) in the healthcare system. He said the ever growing body of new scientific evidence and fast-paced advances in the field of medicine mandate the need for healthcare providers to keep updated with the extensive knowledge and bulky voluminous treatment guidelines and reference manuals from across domains and specialties of medical science. This necessitates the requirement of a simplified updated approach in the form of one pager app-based tool which can continuously guide the treating doctors as they manage the patient.

“Recognising this need, the STW one pager concise document to be utilised at various levels of health care starting from primary to tertiary level care and are made available by Government of India to be adopted and followed by all providers,” Chandra said in the letter issued on Tuesday.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with National Health Authority (NHA) and World Health Organization, India Country Office has developed STWs for common and serious diseases encountered by the treating physicians at all levels of healthcare systems.

A major usefulness of these STWs lies in developing the uniform standards of care for Indian Public Health Care system, he stressed. “These would help in effective management and encourage rational use of essential drugs, essential diagnostics and other healthcare services. These have been prepared by national experts across India who have cumulative experience of hundreds of patient care with feasibility considerations

of Indian healthcare system,” Chandra stated.