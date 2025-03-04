Health experts raise concerns on growing obesity

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Obesity Day, (Prof.) Dr. Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology & Metabolism at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, spoke at an ASSOCHAM interactive session on “Obesity and its Adverse Impact on Health.” He highlighted the increased health risks due to obesity, emphasizing that it is a serious health issue and not just a cosmetic concern.

Dr. Tandon explained that circadian rhythm disorders, poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, and stress from work and society are major contributors to rising obesity rates in India. He noted that ‘adult obesity is on the increase and stressed the importance of education, awareness, and open conversations to address the crisis.’ He also pointed out that childhood obesity in India is increasing and clarified that obesity is not solely determined by genetics but is closely linked to health and lifestyle choices.

Dr. Tandon, along with other leading health experts, spoke at the event held at the India International Centre, New Delhi, organized by the ASSOCHAM Foundation for Corporate Social Responsibility (AFCSR), the social arm of ASSOCHAM.

On the occasion, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National Council on CSR, said, “Obesity is a concern that is being addressed at various levels in our country. The government has launched several initiatives like FIT India, Eat Right India, Poshan Abhiyan and Khelo India to ensure that people consume a balanced diet and lead an active life. Individuals too are increasingly becoming more health conscious and I am certain that in times to come as a result of these collective efforts, India will become an even more productive nation and gallop up towards our goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Moderator of the session, Dr. Sudhir Kalhan, M.S., Chairperson, ASSOCHAM Digital Health Task Force and Chairman, Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said, “With sedentary lifestyles, imbalance diets, and genetic predispositions, obesity rates are soaring, leading to diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases. As a bariatric surgeon, I witness the devastating impact daily. The need for awareness and preventive measures has become urgent. Simple steps like balanced diets, regular exercise, and timely medical intervention can curb Obesity. Bariatric surgery is a lifesaving option for severe cases, but prevention is key. Let’s tackle obesity collectively before it overwhelms our healthcare system.”