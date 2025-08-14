HDFC Mutual Fund launches 5th edition of ‘Barni Se Azadi’ campaign

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund on Thursday launched the 5th edition of #BarniSeAzadi campaign on the eve of Independence Day.

The flagship initiative continues to champion financial independence for women by encouraging them to move beyond traditional saving practices.

At the center of campaign is the emotionally resonant film “Sapne Karo Aazad,” which tells the compelling journey of a young woman who grows up watching her mother secretly save money in a jar to meet family needs.

Inspired by these memories of sacrifice and silent determination, she chooses a different path by investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to ultimately achieve her mother’s unfulfilled dream of starting a boutique. The narrative powerfully underscores that true independence stems not merely from saving money, but from enabling dreams to flourish through strategic investing.