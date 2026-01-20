HDFC Bank to disburse Rs 20 cr to startups by March

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it plans to disburse Rs 20 crore under the FY26 edition of its Parivartan Startup Grants programme to support social impact–driven innovations.

The programme will back 10 strategic initiatives across priority sectors such as climate innovation, agriculture and sustainable livelihoods, manufacturing and MSME innovation, financial inclusion, and gender diversity and inclusion, along with emerging areas like AI and deep technology.

Parivartan Startup Grants follows an incubator-led, portfolio-based model, where partner incubators handle programme design, startup outreach, evaluation, mentoring, monitoring and impact reporting.

HDFC Bank Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha said the initiative has evolved into an industry benchmark by working closely with institutions to address clearly identified social and environmental challenges.

He added that the focus is on deepening sector engagement, strengthening ecosystems and building institutional capacity to provide sustained and structured support to

startups.