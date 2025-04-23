HDFC Bank mcap tops Rs 15L cr mark, 3rd domestic firm to achieve feat

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank climbed nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to above the Rs 15 lakh crore-mark, becoming the third firm in the country to achieve this milestone.

The stock went up 1.78 per cent to settle at Rs 1,961.90 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,970.65 — the record high level.

At the NSE, the stock rallied 1.70 per cent to Rs 1,960.

Since April 9, the stock jumped 11.12 per cent, adding Rs 1,50,289.64 crore to its market valuation, which stands at Rs 15,01,289.37 crore.

So far, only Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services have attained a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 15 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries commands a market valuation of Rs 17,46,961.68 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services has a market cap of Rs 12,00,499.53 crore. Buying in HDFC Bank was instrumental in driving the equity markets higher.