HDFC Bank gets RBI’s approval to hike stake in IndusInd Bank to 9.5%

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has received approval from the RBI to hike its aggregate stake in IndusInd Bank up to 9.5 per cent, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

The approval, granted through an RBI letter dated December 15, 2025, allows HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.5 per cent of IndusInd Bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights, subject to regulatory conditions.

The RBI has stipulated that the acquisition must comply with provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI’s shareholding directions for commercial banks, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, Sebi regulations and other applicable laws.

The approval will lapse if HDFC Bank fails to acquire the stake within one year. RBI has also directed that HDFC Bank’s holding should not exceed 9.5 per cent at any time.

Additionally, the regulator has clarified that HDFC Bank will not be allowed board representation in IndusInd

Bank.