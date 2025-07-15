HCLTech net profit falls 9.7% to Rs 3,843 cr in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: HCLTech on Monday reported a 9.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of FY26 at Rs 3,843 crore as the IT services firm and pegged the revenue growth guidance at 3-5 per cent for FY26.

HCLTech had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 4,257 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was 8.1 per cent higher at Rs 30,349 crore, as against Rs 28,057 crore in Q1FY25. Seen sequentially, profit fell 10.7 per cent, while revenue was marginally up by 0.3 per cent.