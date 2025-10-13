HCL Tech reports net profit of Rs 4,235 cr in Sept quarter

New Delhi: HCL Technologies on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, nearly flat year-on-year but up 10.2 per cent sequentially from Rs 3,843 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,942 crore from Rs 28,862 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

HCLTech also announced that it will merge employees’ variable pay into fixed salaries and roll out increments from October.

CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said while the auto segment remained under pressure, other businesses performed well.

“Our advanced AI revenue crossed $100 million, about 3 per cent of total revenue. Operating margin stood at 17.5 per cent, up 116 basis points sequentially, driven by our recovery plan,” he said.

The total contract value of new deals rose 15.8 per cent year-on-year to $2.56 billion (Rs 22,500 crore), marking the first time HCLTech crossed the $2.5 billion mark without a mega deal.

The company plans to strengthen its intellectual property in AI.

HCLSoftware’s annual recurring revenue grew 0.6 per cent year-on-year to $1.06 billion, though software revenue declined 3.7 per cent. Subscription and professional services grew 8 per cent.

Geographically, the US contributed 56.2 per cent of total business, with 2.4 per cent growth, while Europe grew 7.6 per cent and India 0.6 per cent.

On the US H1B visa fee hike, Vijayakumar said HCLTech is reducing visa dependency by expanding local hiring and training.

The company maintained its FY2025-26 revenue growth guidance at 3–5 per cent in constant currency and raised its services growth forecast to 4–5 per cent.

HCLTech added 3,489 employees in the quarter, including 5,196 freshers, taking its total headcount to 2,26,440. Attrition declined to 12.6 per cent from 12.9 per cent a year earlier.