HC may pronounce verdict today on Celebi’s plea against revocation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on petitions by Turkey-based Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Justice Sachin Datta on May 23 reserved the verdict after hearing the submissions in the matter.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal functions at various airports in the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central authority, defended the action, pointing out an “unprecedented” threat to aviation security.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, contended on Friday that the Centre’s move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

Rohatgi said the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ought to have given the petitioners a hearing after giving notice of “proposed punishment” and subsequently given reasons for their action.

On May 19, the Centre said the decision to revoke clearance was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports. BCAS, in its order, said, “... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security.”

The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey’s Celebi, was given in November 2022.