Haryana: POWERGRID held 18th Asset Management Conference on Nov 16-17

The 18th Asset Management Conference of POWERGRID was held from November 16 to 17 at Sohna, Haryana and was organised by Northern Region-I.

The conference is a platform to review & devise a suitable strategy for Operations and Maintenance of the rapidly increasing POWERGRID’s transmission system and mitigating challenges in optimising the management of TBCB SPVs assets.

The central theme of Manthan 18th AM Conference was “ Management of assets by leveraging new technologies & Human Assets for Net Zero”.

The conference was presided by the CMD along with the presence of the Functional Directors. MANTHAN 23, was organised in a hybrid mode with physical presence of department heads at Corporate Centre, regional heads and asset management in-charges whereas other personnel from corporate departments, regional AM teams and site level offices attended this conference in virtual mode.

POWERGRID is committed to implement internationally recognized asset management Standards and practices, including ISO55001 to manage its transmission assets.

During the two days MANTHAN 23, many decisions taken related to O&M activities & also various policies, matters which offered future insight for the betterment of Asset Management Dynamics. Efficient management of these assets requires a structured and systematic approach; hence the Asset Management Conference provides complete insight into the future operations and maintenance activities plans to adopt new technologies in line with the changing business ecosystem and efficiently execution of challenges. M