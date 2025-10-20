HARYANA 2.0: BUILDING A SELF-RELIANT, EQUITABLE AND EMPOWERED STATE

AGRICULTURE

Haryana’s Green Revolution 2.0: Growing Sustainability and Prosperity

Organic farming, digital tools, and dairy incentives are redefining Haryana’s agricultural landscape. The state has placed natural farming at the core of its reforms to cut chemical dependence and rejuvenate soil health. Extensive training has been held across Hisar, Jind, and Hameti, where over 6,234 sarpanches joined o ne-day online sessions on sustainable practices.

More than 1.84 lakh farmers have shown interest in natural farming, registering 2.73 lakh acres on the state portal. Verification is complete for 10,550 farmers across 17,087 acres, ensuring timely assistance and a smoother transition to organic methods.

EDUCATION

Education Revolution

From Chalkboards to Smartboards

Haryana’s education reforms blend technology, inclusivity, and employability. Digital learning has expanded access through a centralised e-platform offering 6.15 crore e-books, 3.23 lakh audio-video lectures, 23,000 course modules, 5 lakh journals, and 55 digital newspapers.

The e-Granthalaya library now supports 300 sign-language videos and 4,000 audio files for visually impaired learners. Haryana’s Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education stands at 34.8 per cent, with female GER (39.1 per cent) exceeding male GER (31.2 per cent)—a testament to women-centric initiatives such as tuition waivers and women-only colleges.

WOMEN & CHILD

Educate, Empower, Elevate: Financial Freedom for Every Woman

The Nayab Singh Saini government is driving women’s empowerment through education and entrepreneurship. The Haryana Women Development Corporation (HWDC) provides loans and subsidies across agriculture, trade, and industry.

Under the Education Loan Scheme, women receive a 5 per cent interest subsidy on loans taken for higher studies, irrespective of income or caste. From 2014 to April 2025, Rs 2,491.53 lakh has been disbursed to 5,519 beneficiaries.

EMPLOYMENT

Dignity With Jobs: Empowering Haryana’s Youth

Technology and transparency define Haryana’s employment ecosystem, anchored by 65 digital exchanges connecting over 4.04 lakh job seekers via hrex.gov.in.

The SakshamYuvaYojana, launched in 2016, continues to offer financial aid and experience to educated youth. From 2016 to July 2025, 4.75 lakh applications were approved, with Rs 3,108.52 crore disbursed—Rs 2,148.12 crore as allowances and Rs 960.40 crore as honorariums.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Paving the Future: Haryana’s Infrastructure Transformation

Haryana has added over 50,000 km of roads, improving connectivity across regions. Between 2014 and 2025, 2,424 km of new roads were built for Rs 2,541 crore, and 44,152 km upgraded for Rs 28,992 crore.

Under NABARD (2014–2025), 411 projects covering 2,971 km were approved at Rs 2,363 crore. In FY 2023-24 alone, 59 roads (540 km) were built at Rs 519 crore. Under PMGSY, 3,513 km of rural roads and 18 bridges were constructed across Phases II and III for Rs 2,024 crore.

SPORTS

The Medal Factory: Haryana Powers India’s Olympic Dreams

Despite being only 2 per cent of India’s population, Haryana produces over half of its Olympic medals. At Tokyo 2020, 32 athletes from the state won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals; at Paris 2024, they claimed five of India’s six medals.

From 2014 to May 2025, Rs 683 crore in cash awards were distributed to 16,409 winners. The policy grants Rs 6 crore for Olympic or Paralympic gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, Rs 2.5 crore for bronze, and Rs 15 lakh to participants, with an additional Rs 5 lakh for training.

SOCIAL JUSTICE & EMPOWERMENT

From Margins to Mainstream:

Inclusive Growth for All

Haryana’s welfare model targets women, students, and marginalised groups. Under the MukhyamantriVivahShagunYojana, assistance for eligible women was raised from Rs 31,000 to Rs 41,000. SC/ST beneficiaries now receive Rs 71,000, and widowed or destitute women Rs 51,000.

For differently abled couples, incentives range from Rs 41,000 to Rs 51,000. The Self-Employment Scheme raised aid from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 in 2021, and inter-caste marriage incentives stand at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Under the Legal Aid Scheme (2021), eligible individuals receive Rs 22,000 for legal expenses. Victims of caste-based crimes are compensated between Rs 85,000 and Rs 28.25 lakh, depending on the severity of the offence.