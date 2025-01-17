Hartek Group bags largest Solar Plant in J&K

New Delhi: Hartek Group’s, C&I Rooftop solar business unit has won complete solar EPC contract of 8 MW from Kandhari Beverages Private Ltd one of the largest bottling plant of Hindustan Coca Cola. This will become J&K’s largest rooftop solar installation. The project is under execution and will be commissioned this quarter.

The installation will improve the region’s renewable energy capability and drastically lower the facility’s energy expenses by producing a million units a year.

“This remarkable 8 MW system is setting the standard for sustainable industrial development in Jammu & Kashmir, not merely powering a building. Our C&I roof top solar business unit will continue to partner with leading Industries to meet their sustainability & net zero goals,” stated Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group.

Notably, this is the third project awarded to Hartek by Kandhari Beverages in the past two years, bringing their total installations for the beverage company to 14 MW. The repeat partnership reflects customer satisfaction & strong execution capabilities. Mpost