Harsharan Kaur Trehan takes charge as Director/Commercial of PSPCL

Patiala: The Punjab government has appointed Harsharan Kaur Trehan as Director/Commercial of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for a two-year term. She took charge on Friday at the Patiala headquarters, with senior officials present to welcome her. Trehan brings over 35 years of experience in the power sector and retired in October 2022 as Engineer-in-Chief (Material Management), the senior-most post in PSPCL/PSTCL. Her career spans transmission, thermal and hydel design, investment promotion, and regulatory reforms, including work on Supply Code and commercial regulations. She also handled transparent procurement operations exceeding Rs 1,000 crore annually.

