Harsha Vardhan Agarwal is President-Elect, FICCI (2024-25)

AHMEDABAD: FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) has announced Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as President-Elect of FICCI, India’s oldest and largest industry body. Agarwal is currently the Senior Vice President of FICCI. He will succeed Dr Anish Shah as President of the apex business chamber at the conclusion of the 97th Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 21 in New Delhi. Agarwal is a second-generation leader of the

$3.1 bn diversified business conglomerate Emami Group. He was awarded as one of India’s Hottest Young Business Leaders in the prestigious ‘FORTY UNDER 40’ list by The Economic Times & Spencer Stuart in 2016.