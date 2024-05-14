Harsh Baweja takes charge as Director (Finance), REC Limited

Gurugram: Harsh Baweja has taken charge as Director (Finance) at REC Limited after the approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on May 10, 2024. His appointment follows the recommendation by the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), which identified him as the ideal candidate for the role after a rigorous selection process involving 11 candidates. Baweja, a seasoned Chartered Accountant, brings with him an extensive experience of over 33 years in managing financial & business operations across multiple institutions. With over three decades of expertise in finance and a background as a Chartered Accountant, his appointment underscores his proven track record in navigating complex financial landscapes. Mpost

