Harjit Singh appointed as PSPCL Director/Generation

Patiala: Punjab Government has appointed Er. Harjit Singh as Director/Generation, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) for two years.

Harjit Singh an alumnus of Thapar University, has around 30 years of experience in the field of Design/Construction/Operation & Maintenance in Thermal/ Hydel Power Stations. He had also represented PSPCL in Technical Committee Meetings and Purchase Committee meetings of BBMB.

Further, in the year 2000, Singh had attended 1-year Advanced Professional training in Germany with emphasis on Environment Protection Technologies for Thermal Power Stations.

He had also served as EIC-cum-OSD to CMD in the past. He had been assisting CMD in matters related to Fuel, O&M of Thermal/ Hydel Power Stations in Generation Wing, Distribution, Sub-Transmission & Commercial issues.

Also, as Chief Engineer Hydel, he was looking after Construction works of 206 MW Shahpur Kandi Project in addition to Design, Renovation and Modernisation and Operation and Maintenance works of all Hydel Projects of PSPCL.