Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates IGL Corporate Office in New Delhi

New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, on Tuesday inaugurated IGL’s Corporate Office located at World Trade Centre in Nauroji Nagar of New Delhi in the presence of Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Sandeep Kumar Gupta, CMD, GAIL (India) Ltd; Raj Kumar Dubey, Chairman, IGL; Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director, IGL; Mohit Bhatia, Director (Commercial), IGL; along with senior IGL officials.

Addressing the gathering, Puri emphasized IGL’s contribution in extending piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 250 villages in Delhi, benefiting over 1 lakh rural households. He said this initiative is helping provide urban amenities such as clean cooking fuel in rural areas, bridging the rural-urban divide. Each CNG station, PNG connection, and pipeline expansion contributes to reducing emissions, improving air quality, and strengthening India’s clean energy future.

Appreciating IGL’s adoption of modern technologies, Puri noted the use of SAP-ERP, GIS, advanced analytics, business intelligence dashboards, integrated security and vehicle tracking systems, prepaid and self-billing apps, chatbots, e-billing, and automated meter reading. These innovations improve operational efficiency and customer service, setting benchmarks for the sector.

Congratulating IGL on its new office, Puri said, “IGL’s journey has been one of innovation, growth, and social impact. This new office reaffirms its commitment to expanding reach, strengthening operations, and advancing India’s clean energy transition.”

Along with Corporate Office, Puri also inaugurated supply of natural gas in 31 villages located in authorised areas of IGL. Furthermore, a new design for upcoming CNG Stations was also launched in addition to a customer experience campaign IGL CX 2.0 with an objective to take customer experience to the next level. The manufacturing plant of IGL’s JV, IGTL – engaged in meter manufacturing was also inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister during the event.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director, IGL stated that the inauguration of this Corporate Office marks another milestone in the journey of IGL. From a modest beginning in 1998, IGL today stands as a country’s leading City Gas Distribution Company and playing a pivotal role in India’s transition towards a cleaner and greener energy future. As we step into this new chapter, we reaffirm our commitment to Excellence, Safety, Innovation, Customer focus and Sustainability in every facet of our operations and deliver on the national priority of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s Energy Mix.

Mohit Bhatia, IGL Director (Commercial), thanked the dignitaries and stakeholders for their guidance and support, acknowledging their role in enabling IGL to achieve excellence and contribute to India’s energy security and sustainable growth.