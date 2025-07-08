Hardeep Puri meets BW LPG CEO in Oslo to strengthen energy ties

Oslo: India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with Kristian Sorensen, CEO of BW LPG, the world’s largest owner and operator of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels.

The meeting took place in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, where both sides explored avenues to deepen cooperation between BW LPG and Indian energy companies. BW LPG, a global shipping giant, operates a fleet of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cubic metres. The firm currently accounts for around 20 per cent of India’s LPG imports.

“Discussions focused on further strengthening the already significant partnership between BW LPG and India’s energy sector,” said Minister Puri, highlighting the strategic importance of ensuring energy security and efficient logistics for India’s growing

LPG demand.

India, one of the world’s largest consumers of LPG, is working to enhance its import infrastructure and supply chain resilience.

Strengthening ties with key global players like BW LPG is central to that strategy. The meeting underscores India’s continued engagement with global energy firms to secure long-term, reliable and sustainable fuel supplies for its

citizens.