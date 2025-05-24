Hardeep Puri highlights India’s progress in energy affordability, access, infra development

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, while chairing the Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Manesar, Haryana, highlighted India’s remarkable progress in energy affordability, access, and infrastructure development.

Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi also attended the meeting, which witnessed robust participation from 27 Members of Parliament. Puri elaborated on how India was able to successfully navigate geopolitical adversities to ensure affordability and availability of energy for citizens without any shortage.

He noted, when the fuel prices were skyrocketing all over the world, India was the only country where the prices came down. Notably, the Government reduced excise duties twice—on 4 Nov 2021 and 22 May 2022—slashing petrol by Rs 13/litre and diesel by Rs 16/litre. A recent hike in April 2025 was absorbed by Oil Marketing Companies, protecting consumers from additional burden.

Highlighting LPG reforms, the Minister detailed the transformational impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Since its inception, LPG coverage has soared from 55 per cent in 2014 to nearly universal access today. LPG consumption rose significantly, with daily deliveries exceeding 56 lakh cylinders. Over 25,000 LPG distributors now operate across the country, 86 per cent in rural areas, ensuring deep last-mile reach. Hardeep Singh Puri informed that LPG prices in India are among the lowest globally. Despite a steep 58 per cent increase in international LPG prices, PMUY consumers now pay only Rs 553 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.

Marketing infrastructure has seen robust growth: India now operates over 24,000 km of product pipelines, 314 oil terminals/depots, and nearly 96,000 retail outlets.