HAL, Safran ink long-term pact for LEAP engine components

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a long-term contract with Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), the world’s leading aircraft engine manufacturer, for the supply of turbine forged parts for their LEAP engines. The agreement was formalised on Wednesday during Aero India 2025.

The contract follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies in October 2023 to enhance industrial cooperation in commercial engine parts manufacturing. This partnership aligns with the government’s self-reliance initiative and marks the first major agreement under this collaboration. As per the terms of the contract, HAL will manufacture forged components for the LEAP engine at its advanced Ring Rolling facility at the Foundry and Forge Division here in Bengaluru. This production will contribute to the global ramp-up of the LEAP program, catering to the increasing demand from international airlines.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of key officials from both organisations. Anil Kumar, General Manager of HAL’s Foundry and Forge Division, signed the contract in the presence of Jayakrishnan S, CEO of HAL’s Bangalore Complex, and Dominique Dupuy, Vice President of Purchasing at Safran Aircraft Engines.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director, D.K. Sunil, highlighted the longstanding partnership between Safran and HAL, built over decades of joint development projects, including the “Shakti” helicopter engine.

“This collaboration has also paved the way for co-design and co-development of the IMRH engine,” he said.