HAL revenue up by 11% at Rs 29,810 cr in FY24

Bengaluru: HAL recorded the highest ever revenue from operations of over Rs 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 registering a double digit growth of around 11 per cent as against 9 per cent in the previous financial year.

The corresponding figure for the previous year was at Rs 26,928 crore.

Despite the major supply chain challenges arising due to geopolitical issues, the Company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance for the entire year.

As on March 31, 2024, Companys order book stands in excess of Rs 94,000 crore with additional major orders expected during FY 2024-25, said C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Addl Charge), HAL.

HAL received fresh manufacturing contracts of over Rs 19,000 crore and ROH contracts of over Rs 16,000 crore during FY 2023-24.

An export contract with Guyana Defence Forces for supply of 2 Nos.

Hindustan- 228 aircraft was signed in the current FY 2023-24 and both the aircraft have been supplied in record time within a month of signing of contract due to proactive approach of the Company.

The Company has maintained the growth momentum and has achieved an all-round improved performance. A very significant milestone was achieved with first production series fighter of LCA Mk1A completing its maiden flight on March 28, 2024.

FY2023-24 was very eventful for HAL and was dotted with high profile visits and achievements that make the year special on various fronts such as customer satisfaction, branding & recognition and building stakeholder trust and confidence.

HAL continuously looks for opportunities to collaborate and develop newer technologies by forging alliances with global & Indian technology partners.

During the year, HAL and General Electric, USA signed an MoU for ToT and Manufacturing of GE-414 aero-engine in India for LCA MK2 Aircraft.

The Company would receive 80 per cent technology transfer for this program which would transform the Indian Aero Engine Manufacturing Ecosystem to be self-reliant.

A Joint Venture SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd. was formed with Safran Helicopter Engines, France for indigenous design and development of Engines for IMRH and DBMRH.

During the FY, HAL and Airbus signed a contract for establishing MRO facilities for A-320 family of aircraft in New Delhi.