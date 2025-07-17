HAL gets new engineering & R&D director

Bengaluru: Ajay Kumar Shrivastava assumed charge as Director (Engineering and R&D) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on July 15, the company said.

Before this appointment, he held the position of Executive Director (Aircraft Research & Design Centre) at HAL, said an official release on Wednesday.

Shrivastava began his career at HAL in 1988 as a Management Trainee (Technical). Throughout his 37-year tenure, he has held several key leadership positions, including Head of the ARDC and Head of the Transport Aircraft Research and Design Centre (TARDC), it added.

He has made significant contributions to major projects such as the avionics upgrade of the entire HS-748 fleet, the Do-228, the Sea King helicopter, and the IL-78, the release said. Under his leadership, HAL secured DGCA certification for two Do-228 aircraft—the first indigenous transport civil passenger aircraft in India to receive Type Certification—as well as the Type Certification of the Hindustan-228 aircraft.