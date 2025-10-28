H1FY26: Indian Oil’s net profit surges over 4-fold

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Monday reported a sharp rise in its net profit to Rs 13,299 crore for the first half of 2025–26, compared to Rs 2,823 crore in the same period last year, driven by stronger refining and marketing margins.

Revenue from operations during the period stood at Rs 4,21,600 crore, up from Rs 4,11,138 crore in the corresponding half of FY25, the company said in a statement.

At the group level, Indian Oil posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 4,28,297 crore for H1 FY26, with net profit soaring to Rs 14,999 crore from Rs 3,274 crore a year earlier.

The company’s refineries processed 36.29 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude in the first half, achieving 103% capacity utilisation — a 4% increase over 34.91 MMT in H1 FY25.

Indian Oil’s cross-country pipelines achieved a throughput of 50.34 MMT during the period, marginally higher than 49.80 MMT in the year-ago period.

The company attributed the improved profitability mainly to higher refining and marketing margins.